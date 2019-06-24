GZERO VIDEO: Are we alone? The evidence says no

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Professor Avi Loeb, chair of Harvard University's Astronomy Department, discusses the likely possibility of life elsewhere in the universe.

"There are more habitable planets, planets just like the Earth, in the observable volume of the universe, than there are grains of sand on all beaches on Earth," he tells American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer.

