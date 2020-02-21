GZERO VIDEO: Are CEOs getting real about climate change?

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - According to the World Meteorological Organisation, the planet has already warmed, on average, 1.1 deg C since pre-industrial times.

Globally, climate protest movements came of age in 2019, driven by youth angry and frightened about the future.

Global managing partner of McKinsey & Company, Kevin Sneader, answers the question: Are CEOs getting real about climate change?

"Many have watched with horror the wildfires that took place recently. Others have even been evacuated. And for some, the snow set in Davos, they experienced incredibly mild temperatures that laid all to quip that climate change really has arrived," he tells GZERO Media.

This GZERO media video is being shown here as part of a media partnership agreement with The Straits Times.