Final US presidential debate begins between Trump, Biden

NASHVILLE (AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The final debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden began on Thursday (Oct 22), with 12 days to go until the Nov 3 election.

Biden renewed his attacks on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the debate, seeking to bolster his lead in opinion polls with 12 days to go to the election.

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of the Republican Trump’s last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States and devastated the economy.

"Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said.

"We’re about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter. And he has no clear plan."

Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and claimed the worst of the pandemic was in the past.

"We’re rounding the corner," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "It’s going away."

He added: "I was in the hospital. I had it. I got better. More and more people are getting better. We have a problem that’s a world-wide problem. I’ve been congratulated by the heads of many countries on what we’ve been able to do."

Opinion polls show most Americans disapprove of the president’s response to the virus.

Several US states, including the election swing state of Ohio, reported record single-day increases in Covid-19 infections on Thursday, evidence the pandemic is accelerating anew.

The first segment of the debate was far more civil than the candidates’ first clash in September, when Trump’s constant interruptions and exchanges of personal insults derailed the evening.

As a result, each candidate’s microphone on Thursday was switched off while his opponent made a two-minute introductory statement on a topic.

Even after the microphones were turned back on during discussion periods, however, the candidates largely allowed each other to speak.

Biden faulted Trump for avoiding responsibility for the pandemic.

"I take full responsibility," Trump said. "It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault."



The first segment of the debate was far more civil than the candidates' first clash in September.



Trump claimed on Thursday that a vaccine was close to ready, saying approval would be announced within "weeks" before acknowledging that it was not a guarantee.

Most experts, including administration officials, have said a vaccine is unlikely to be widely available until mid-2021.

With the debate heating up, here are some things to watch for:

Wielding the 'mute' button

Moderators say they will mute each candidate's microphone to allow the other to speak without interruption for two minutes at the outset of each 15-minute debate segment. It is an attempt to impose some sort of order after the first Trump-Biden debate in September devolved into a chaotic shouting match.

The mute button will not be used, however, for the remaining 11 minutes of each segment, so there is still plenty of opportunity for the candidates to mix it up.

Viewers largely panned Trump's performance in the first debate, but his advisers are signalling that he will also approach this matchup aggressively. It remains to be seen whether he will interrupt Biden again and whether Biden will respond with insults, as he did last time.

The Covid-19 pandemic

Shortly after the last debate, Trump contracted Covid-19 and spent three days in a hospital. The pandemic, which has killed more than 222,000 people in the United States, remains the top issue for voters and Biden has repeatedly accused Trump of mismanaging the crisis.

Organisers had planned to install a plexiglass barrier between the two candidates to reduce the risk of infection, but they took it down after Trump tested negative for the virus.

Members of the Trump family attended the last debate without wearing masks, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Thursday that Trump's delegation would wear masks at this debate.

The courts

While it is not listed as one of the debate's official topics, the Supreme Court could become a flash point.

Trump's third nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is on track to win Senate confirmation to the high court next week, likely locking in a 6-3 conservative majority for years to come.

Biden has been under pressure to explain whether he supports a proposal by some Democrats to expand the nine seats on the court to dilute the influence of those conservatives.

Biden said earlier on Thursday he would support a bipartisan commission to consider the issue.

Biden's son

Trump has sought since last year to portray Biden as corruptly involved with his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine and China, although an investigation by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee turned up no evidence to support that allegation.

In fact, the only result has been Trump's impeachment last year by the House of Representatives for pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden.

Trump is still at it. Before the debate, Trump's campaign introduced a former business associate of Hunter Biden named Tony Bobulinski, who has agreed to cooperate in a Senate investigation of the Bidens.

Look for Trump to bring that up during the debate in an attempt to rattle Biden. He did not have much success last time: When he mentioned Hunter's illegal drug use, Biden said he was proud of his son's efforts to overcome addiction.

Trump and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House, most involving the family's real estate and hotel businesses in the United States and abroad.