No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden US presidential debate in age of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG) - Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday (Sept 29), adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two candidates entered the stage at the same time and smiled as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News explained they would not shake hands.

From the opening exchanges over healthcare, where Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of being a "socialist" and the latter calling the former "a liar", the tension was palpable, interrupting each other.

Mr Trump said that he had the right to choose a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while Mr Biden alleged the president’s nominee would end health coverage for millions of people as they opened their first debate.

"We won the election," Mr Trump said in answer to the first question, about his nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

"Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee."

Mr Biden said that Mr Trump and Ms Barrett want to strike down the Affordable Care Act, costing 20 million people their health insurance.

"The American people have a right to have a say over who the Supreme Court nominee is," Mr Biden said.

"What's at stake here, as the president's made it clear, he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. He's in the Supreme Court right now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which will strip 20 million people from having health insurance now, if it goes to the Supreme Court."

The debate moderator tried to intervene as the two candidates squabbled over their respective health policies, and Mr Trump complained "I guess I’m debating you."



Mr Eric Trump and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump at the debate. PHOTO: AFP



The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience due to the pandemic, was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

It was the first of three scheduled debates.

Organisers said there were about 80 people in the audience, including the candidates' family members, their guests, campaign staff, hosts, health and security officials and journalists.

Mr Trump's guests included first lady Melania Trump, sons Eric and Donald Jr, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and such allies as US Representative Jim Jordan and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Mr Biden's wife Jill sat in Mr Biden's section.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the Nov 3 election.

Mr Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Mr Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.

The debate, beginning at 9pm EDT (0100 GMT on Wednesday) was due to be divided into six segments: the records of Mr Trump and Mr Biden, the Supreme Court, the pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in US cities.