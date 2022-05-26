For Texas conservatives, armed teachers are a solution to school shootings

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Immediately after Tuesday's (May 24) school shooting in Texas, conservative politicians reacted with another push for arming school officials to protect students - a notion that has raised strong objections among teachers, researchers and gun control activists.

"We can arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly, because the reality is we don't have the resources to have law enforcement at every school," Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton told Fox News on Tuesday.

Texas has already pioneered such training, the School Marshal Programme, which allows teachers and administrators to carry handguns after an 80-hour training at academies overseen by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

The programme was enacted in 2013 and expanded under Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican.

There are now 256 school marshals in Texas, up from 34 before a high school shooting in Santa Fe near Houston in 2018, the Commission said.

Mr Craig Bessent, assistant superintendent in Wylie Independent School District, was first trained in 2014 and, although the identities of marshals are usually withheld, he acts as a kind of programme spokesman.

"We have school marshals at every campus in our district, even pre-K. Some we have more than one," said Mr Bessent from his office in Abilene west of Dallas, where the Wylie district has eight campuses.

"I do carry my handgun on me, in a concealed fashion. If we have to react like in an instance that happened yesterday, we're always ready."

In Tuesday's shooting, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in the small Texan town of Uvalde 80 miles (130km) west of the city of San Antonio and about midway between there and the Mexican border.

But while Mr Bessent says marshals in his district have responded to "lots" of issues, including with upset parents, he stressed they see themselves as a "de-escalating" force and have never discharged their weapons.