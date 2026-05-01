Florida executes man who spent nearly 50 years on death row

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

James Hitchcock, 70, was convicted of the 1976 murder of Cynthia Driggers, his step-niece, and sentenced to death in 1977.

– A Florida man who has spent nearly half a century on death row was executed by lethal injection on April 30 for the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

James Hitchcock, 70, was convicted of the 1976 murder of Cynthia Driggers, his step-niece, and sentenced to death in 1977.

Hitchcock, who maintains his innocence, was executed at 6.12pm local time at the Florida state prison in Raiford, the state’s Department of Corrections said on its website.

His nearly 50 years on death row made him among the inmates who had spent the most time in prison awaiting execution in the US.

A second US execution took place on April 30 , in Texas.

James Broadnax, 37, was put to death at 6.47pm by lethal injection for the 2008 robbery and murder of two music producers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

In his last statement, shared by the department, Broadnax said: “No matter what you think about me, Texas got it wrong. I’m innocent.”

Ten executions have been carried out in the US in 2026 – six in Florida, three in Texas and one in Oklahoma.

There were 47 executions in the country in 2025 , the most since 2009, when 52 people were put to death.

Florida carried out the most executions in 2025, with 19, followed by Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, where there were five each.

Thirty-nine of the executions in 2025 were carried out by lethal injection.

Three were by firing squad and five by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others – California, Oregon and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.

US President Donald Trump is a proponent of capital punishment and has called for an expansion of its use “for the vilest crimes”.

The Trump Justice Department said in April that it is seeking to expand the use of the death penalty in federal capital cases and add the firing squad, electrocution and gas as methods of execution. AFP