Five key moments from the Jan 6 Capitol riot hearing

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - A House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection opened its series of public hearings with dramatic testimony from an injured US Capitol Police officer, a video appearance by former President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and intense footage from the Jan 6, 2021, riot.

Here are five key moments:

'War Scene'

The most compelling testimony of the night came from US Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who sustained brain damage when she was struck on the head with a bike rack during the riot.

She described a "war scene" that she said she could not have imagined unfolding.

"I couldn't believe my eyes, there were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up," she said. "I was slipping in peoples' blood.... it was carnage, it was chaos."

"Never in my wildest dreams as a police officer, as a law enforcement officer did I think I would find myself in the middle of a battle," she said.

Ms Edwards said she saw Officer Brian Sicknick suddenly fall and go "ghostly pale".