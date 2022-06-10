US Capitol attack hearing: Ivanka Trump believed AG Barr that her father lost 2020 election

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Ms Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Mr Donald Trump and a former White House adviser, said she accepted that there was no evidence of fraud and that her father had lost the 2020 election.

A clip of her testimony was played during the House hearing on the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She was asked in a deposition what impression she had when then-Attorney General William Barr told Mr Trump and his advisers there was no such fraud.

“It affected my perspective,” she said. “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying.”

The Jan 6 riot followed shortly after Mr Trump gave an incendiary speech to thousands of supporters outside the White House, repeating his false claims of a stolen 2020 election and urging them to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell”.

The chairman of the congressional panel probing the deadly Capitol attack by Trump supporters opened on Thursday (June 9) the hearings into the causes of the violence by accusing the former president of being at the centre of a conspiracy to thwart democracy.

After almost a year of investigation, the US House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Jan 6th Attack showed videotaped testimony from senior Trump White House officials and campaign officials.

"Jan 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one writer put it shortly after Jan 6, to overthrow the government," Democratic US Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in his opening statement. "The violence was no accident. It was Trump's last stand."

One of the two Republicans on the committee, its vice chair Representative Liz Cheney, opened by blaming Mr Trump for the violence that followed his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

"Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: That the election was stolen and that he was the rightful president," Ms Cheney said. "President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

Since leaving office last year, Mr Trump has kept up his false claims that his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud, an assertion that has been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

Indeed, the first video testimony shown during the hearing was an interview with Mr Barr saying that he had told Mr Trump he did not believe the election was stolen, calling those claims "bullshit".

"We can't live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence, that there was fraud in the election," said Mr Barr, who resigned before Mr Trump left office.

Close Trump associates who have spoken to the committee include his son Donald Jr, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, Mr Barr and senior aides to former vice-president Mike Pence.

In a clip released during the House hearing, Mr Kushner told House investigators that he was not taking seriously the White House counsel’s threats to resign over Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. He dismissed it as “whining”.

“My interest at that time was on trying to get as many pardons done, and I know that he was always, him and the team, were always saying ‘Oh we are going to resign’,” Mr Kushner said in a deposition.

“So, I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you.”

Mr Trump, publicly flirting with another White House run in 2024, called the committee in a statement on Thursday "political Thugs".