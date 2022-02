First US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, amid Ukraine crisis

RZESZOW, POLAND (REUTERS) - The first US troops reinforcing Nato allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border arrived on Saturday (Feb 5) at Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland.

A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were US chain of command personnel landed at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport as preparations continued at the base, which is near Poland's border with Ukraine.

TV footage showed temporary accommodation being prepared at the G2A Arena in the nearby town of Jasionka, while workers could be seen building a fence around the venue.

"As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland," a Polish military spokesman said.

The US army confirmed that the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, US Army Major-General Christopher Donahue, had arrived in Poland.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

About 1,700 service members, mainly paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland in coming days, US Army sources have said.

According to the Pentagon, a squadron of around 1,000 US service members based in the German town of Vilseck will be sent to Romania.

The first additional US troops from the 18th Airborne Corps arrived in Germany on Friday.

"Our Corps' presence serves to bolster existing US forces in Europe and demonstrates our commitment to our Nato allies and partners," spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, Captain Matt Visser, was quoted saying in a statement on Saturday.