Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp partly reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at least partially reconnected to the global Internet on Monday (Oct 4) afternoon, nearly six hours into an outage that paralysed the social media platform.

Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps went dark at around 1600 GMT (Monday midnight, Singapore time), in what website monitoring group Downdetector said was the largest such failure it had ever seen.

Around 5.45am Singapore time on Tuesday (Oct 5), some Facebook users began to regain partial access to the three apps.

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistle-blower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

“To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that it “may take some time to get to 100 per cent”.

Shares of Facebook, which has nearly two billion daily active users, fell 4.9 per cent on Monday, amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks. Shares rose about half a per cent in after-hours trade following resumption of service.

Security experts said the disruption could be the result of an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider would be theoretically possible.

“Facebook basically locked its keys in its car,” tweeted Professor Jonathan Zittrain, director of Harvard’s Berkman Klein Centre for Internet & Society.

Soon after the outage, Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or say how many users were affected by the outage.

The error message on Facebook’s webpage suggested an error in the Domain Name System (DNS), which allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

Several Facebook employees who declined to be named said that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal routing mistake to an internet domain that was compounded by the failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same domain in order to work.

Facebook, which is the second largest digital advertising platform in the world, was losing about US$545,000 (S$740,000) in United States ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.

On Sunday, Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram’s harm to teen girls.

Haugen was due to urge the US Congress on Tuesday to regulate the company, which she plans to liken to tobacco companies that for decades denied that smoking damaged health, according to prepared testimony.

Protocol failure

The outages on Monday at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram occurred because of a problem in the company's domain name system, a relatively unknown - at least to the masses - but crucial component of the Internet.

Commonly known as DNS, it is like a phone book for the Internet. It is the tool that converts a web domain, like Facebook.com, into the actual Internet protocol, or IP, address where the site resides. Think of Facebook.com as the person one might look up in the white pages, and the IP address as the physical address they'll find.

On Monday, a technical problem related to Facebook's DNS records caused outages. When a DNS error occurs, that makes turning Facebook.com into a user's profile page impossible. That is apparently what happened inside Facebook - but at a scale that has temporarily crippled the entire Facebook ecosystem. Not only are Facebook's primary platforms down, but so too are some of their internal applications, including the company's own email system.

Users on Twitter and Reddit also indicate that employees at the company's Menlo Park, California, campus were unable to access offices and conference rooms that required a security badge. That could happen if the system that grants access is also connected to the same domain - Facebook.com.

The problem at Facebook appears to have its origins in the Border Gateway Protocol, or BGP. If DNS is the Internet's phone book, BGP is its postal service. When a user enters data in the Internet, BGP determines the best available paths that data could travel.

Minutes before Facebook's platforms stopped loading, public records show that a large number of changes were made to Facebook's BGP routes, according to Cloudflare's chief technology officer John Graham-Cumming in a tweet.

While the BGP snafu may explain why Facebook's DNS has failed, the company has not yet commented on why the BGP routes were withdrawn early on Oct 4.