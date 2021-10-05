Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by massive global outage

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS, AFP) - Facebook Inc’s suite of apps, including popular photo-sharing platform Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage on Monday (Oct 4), tracking sites showed, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.

Checks on outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the two platforms.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the services. However, the error message on Facebook’s webpage suggested a Domain Name System (DNS) error.

DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies took down multiple websites in July.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Meanwhile, the social media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for more than 22,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

WhatsApp was also trending on Twitter, with more than 850,000 tweets.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment,” the messaging platform’s official Twitter handle said.

“We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.