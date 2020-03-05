Facebook employee in Seattle diagnosed with coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Facebook Inc. said an employee in Seattle has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the first known infection within the company as the virus continues to spread in the region.

The employee, a contractor, was last in Facebook's Stadium East office in Seattle on Feb 21.

The company alerted employees on Wednesday night (March 4) and said the Seattle office will be closed to all employees until March 9.

Employees in Seattle are also being encouraged to work from home until the end of the month.

"A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the Covid-19," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We've notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritise everyone's health and safety."

On Tuesday (March 3), another US tech giant Amazon.com Inc. notified employees of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its US workforce, also in Seattle.

Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.