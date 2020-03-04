Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Seattle found infected

SEATTLE (BLOOMBERG) - Amazon.com Inc. notified employees on Tuesday (March 3) of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its US workforce. The online retailer told workers about the infected employee via email.

The employee left work Feb 25 due to an illness and the company said it was informed on Tuesday that the person had contracted the virus, known as Covid-19. All co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, have been notified, the company said.

Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.