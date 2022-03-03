Defence lawyer attacks ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB bribery testimony

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Former Goldman Sachs Group banker Tim Leissner's dramatic account of two 2012 London meetings at which 1MDB bribes were discussed came under attack from the defence lawyer for his alleged co-conspirator, Roger Ng.

Testifying for the prosecution earlier in Ng's trial, Leissner had described how, during the first of the meetings, financier Jho Low drew a chart of Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials who would be bribed as part of a scheme to siphon billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

But Ng's lawyer, Mr Marc Agnifilo, pointed out during his cross-examination of Leissner on Wednesday (March 2) that the former banker didn't mention such a chart when he initially spoke to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2018.

Mr Agnifilo suggested that Leissner first mentioned it to FBI agents only last year.

"I don't remember when I first brought up the chart," Leissner responded. "The chart existed. When I brought it up, I don't know."

Leissner, who pleaded guilty in 2018, is the government's star witness against Ng, his onetime subordinate and the only Goldman banker to go on trial over the 1MDB scandal.

Ng contends his ex-boss's testimony is motivated by his desire to receive a reduced sentence, and Mr Agnifilo has used defence questioning to try to hammer away at Leissner's credibility with the jury in Brooklyn federal court.

Mr Agnifilo on Wednesday also raised questions about another London meeting in which the former banker testified that he and Ng discussed getting multimillion-dollar kickbacks from Low.

Mr Agnifilo asked Leissner about travel records showing that he flew to Hong Kong the same night.

"How do you go for dinner, go for a walk back to your hotel and then take an international flight at 8.45 pm?," the defence lawyer asked.

"The events were as I described them," Leissner said.

Leissner had also previously testified about a 2012 meeting in Abu Dhabi where he said he hand-delivered a letter from former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan, the chairman of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, International Petroleum Investment Co, and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.