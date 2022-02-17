Ex-Goldman banker Tim Leissner testifies that 1MDB deal made him a 'hero'

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A former Goldman Sachs partner testified on Wednesday (Feb 16) that he and a colleague became "heroes" at the bank for bringing in billions in business from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, deals he said were cemented through bribes and kickbacks.

Tim Leissner, the former chief of Goldman's Southeast Asia operation, is a star witness in the criminal trial of Roger Ng, the bank's former head of investment banking in Malaysia.

Prosecutors have accused Ng, 49, of receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks for helping embezzle funds from 1MDB.

Ng has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to launder money and to violate an anti-bribery law.

Leissner, 52, in 2018 pleaded guilty to similar charges and agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation.

Leissner told jurors on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court that Ng was Goldman's lead banker on 1MDB and had cultivated a relationship with Malaysian financier Jho Low starting in 2008.

Leissner testified that Low was the key decision maker at 1MDB.

Bringing in 1MDB business to Goldman, which ultimately sold US$6.5 billion in bonds for the fund and reaped US$600 million (S$800 million) in fees, "instantaneously made us heroes" within the bank, Leissner said.

Ng's defence lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in his opening statement that Ng had no role in the scheme allegedly perpetrated by Leissner and Low.

US prosecutors say US$4.5 billion of funds raised from the deals was diverted. The bank in 2020 paid a nearly US$3 billion fine and arranged for its Malaysian unit to plead guilty in US court.

Under questioning by Assistant US Attorney Drew Rolle, the Germany-born Leissner said he conspired with Ng, Low and others to embezzle some of the funds Goldman raised for 1MDB, use some of the money to bribe officials to win business for the bank, and keep some for themselves.

"The bribes and kickbacks made the transactions possible," he testified.