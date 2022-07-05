Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

First responders take away victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Empty bicycles and chairs remain along the sidewalk after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The deadly shooting spree left at least six dead and two dozen more wounded. PHOTO: REUTERS
An FBI tactical team arrives at the scene in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
34 min ago

HIGHLAND PARK, UNITED STATES (AFP) - The deadly shooting spree at a July 4th (Monday) parade in a suburb of Chicago, which left at least six dead and two dozen more wounded, is only the latest in a particularly brutal spate of gun violence in the United States.

This one, which President Joe Biden called "senseless," came on a holiday meant to celebrate American independence - a day typically reserved for family summer fun, including at community parades with marching bands and other entertainment.

The United States has suffered 309 mass shootings so far this year, including at least three others beside the Illinois one, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It defines mass shooting as one in which at least four people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

Here is a brief look at six high-profile mass shootings so far this year:

Jan 23

Six people are found shot dead during a welfare check on a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murders, in which appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.

April 3

Six people are killed in an apparent gun battle that erupted as nightclubs were emptying in downtown Sacramento, the state capital of California.

May 14

A man mourns at a memorial at the scene of a weekend shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

A white teenage gunman kills 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighbourhood of Buffalo, New York.

May 24

Memorials for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Nineteen young children and two teachers are killed when a teenage gunman goes on a shooting rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas - America's worst school shooting in a decade.

June 1

Police officers and emergency personnel respond to a call at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. PHOTO: AFP

A man who blamed a surgeon for pain he suffered after back surgery storms into a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and fatally shoots four people including the doctor.

July 4

At least six people are killed when a gunman armed with a high-powered rifle opens fire at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

More On This Topic
Texas school shooting: What's behind America's deadly fascination with guns?
Another mass shooting, another US gun control debate

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top