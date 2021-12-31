Coronavirus: Experts, governors warn of US Omicron 'blizzard' in weeks ahead

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US health experts on Thursday (Dec 30) urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the rising wave of Covid-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other sectors impacting their daily lives.

The warning came as the United States reached a record high in Covid-19 cases, while federal officials issued more travel warnings and reportedly prepared to authorise booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.

For the second day in a row, the US had a record number of new reported cases based on the seven-day average, with more than 290,000 new infections reported each day, a Reuters tally showed.

At least 18 states and Puerto Rico have set pandemic records for new cases, according to the tally.

Maryland, Ohio and Washington, D.C., also saw record hospitalisations as overall US Covid-19 hospitalisations rose 27 per cent.

The surge comes amid increased holiday travel, with New Year's celebrations still to come, and as schools grapple with students' return to classrooms following winter breaks.

"We are going to see the number of cases in this country rise so dramatically, we are going to have a hard time keeping everyday life operating," Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told MSNBC.

"The next month is going to be a viral blizzard," he said."All of society is going to be pressured by this."

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, on Wednesday said cases will likely rise throughout January, a warning echoed by the governor of Louisiana, where hospitalisations have more than tripled in the past two weeks.

"We are still at the very beginning of this current surge," Mr John Bel Edwards told a news conference on Thursday. "January is going to be very, very challenging."

US health officials have said early data show Omicron appears less severe but have continued to push vaccinations, masks and physical distancing.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued new guidelines shortening isolation and quarantine periods, which have been criticised by some disease experts and health care workers.

US health regulators plan to approve a third vaccine dose for 12 to 15-year-olds next week, according to media reports.

Boosters are already approved for those 16 and older.