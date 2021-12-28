Fauci says US should consider air travel vaccine mandate as flights grounded

SEATTLE (REUTERS) - Skyrocketing Covid-19 cases hobbled US airline staff on Monday (Dec 26), causing hundreds of flight cancellations, and prompted the country's top infectious disease expert to suggest the government consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

Monday's travel woes capped a glum Christmas weekend for thousands of stranded passengers waiting in airport queues and on customer service phone lines to re-book flights, often days after originally planned.

Like other businesses, airlines have struggled with staffing issues in recent days, as the spread of infections from the Omicron variant kept pilots, cabin crew and other workers who have fallen ill at home in quarantine.

Bad weather has also taken a toll on travel. A total 1,148 flights into, within or out of the United States were cancelled by Monday afternoon, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.

The average number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States has risen 55 per cent to over 205,000 per day over the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it was shortening the recommended isolation time for Americans with Covid-19 to five days from its previous guidance of 10 days, so long as they are asymptomatic.

The move could help airlines and other businesses mitigate staff shortages from the disease.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top US infectious disease expert, on Monday recommended the federal government consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

"That is just another one of the requirements that I think is reasonable to consider," Dr Fauci told MSNBC in an interview.

US President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters on Monday, declined to say whether he endorsed a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

He did say he was open to reducing quarantine times for other Americans after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week said healthcare workers could isolate for seven instead of 10 days.

In another instance of Omicron-induced travel misery, the CDC said on Monday it was investigating 68 cruise ships after reports of Covid-19 cases on board.

On Monday, snowy weather in the Pacific North-west was also part of the reason for more than 90 cancelled flight arrivals at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

A representative for Alaska Airlines, which cancelled more than 140 flights on Monday due partly to snowy conditions in Seattle, told a passenger on Twitter that it would be hours before someone from customer service could speak by phone, signalling the extent to which airline phone lines were overwhelmed with frustrated passengers.

"The hold time is about 7 hours. I am so sorry," Alaska Airlines wrote on Twitter in response to a customer complaint.