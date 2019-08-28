Climate activist Greta Thunberg due in US after Atlantic crossing

NEW YORK (DPA) - The 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to arrive in New York on Wednesday (Aug 28) after sailing across the Atlantic to attend the UN Climate Action Summit.

The Swedish teenager has inspired young people across Europe to demand action on climate change after leading a now-famous weekly school strike outside the Swedish Parliament.

Thunberg refused to fly to the UN summit, citing aviation CO2 emissions. Her two-week journey - battling harsh weather conditions on a racing yacht - has garnered the world's attention.

The yacht, named Malizia, is under 100km from New York and is expected to arrive by Wednesday evening.

"Home Sweet Home since 14 days", posted Thunberg on Twitter alongside of photo of herself inside the cramped vessel. "Last evening onboard Malizia ll. Tomorrow we reach New York."

The United Nations plans to welcome Thunberg with 17 sail boats that represent the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including gender equality, the elimination of poverty and climate action.

The 18m-long Malizia is captained by German sailor Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco. Thunberg's father Svante Thunberg and filmmaker Nathan Grossman are also on board.

The Malizia racing yacht set sail on Aug 14 from Plymouth, England.

In the US, Thunberg plans to attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

She also plans to attend climate protests set for Sept 20 and 27.

Thunberg will also visit Canada and Mexico before joining the annual UN climate change conference hosted by Chile in December.