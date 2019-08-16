'Bumpy' first night on yacht for US-bound Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg

STOCKHOLM (DPA) - Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's first night on a racing yacht ferrying her to New York was "bumpy," she said on Twitter.

"A very bumpy night but I slept surprisingly well. Some dolphins showed up and swam along the boat last night!" she wrote on Twitter.

Thunberg, 16, refuses to fly because of the CO2 emissions caused by aviation, and is travelling on the Malizia, a racing yacht captained by German sailor Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco.

"The night was bouncy and rough, but mostly everyone got some sleep.

We are trying to find an organisation of space and storage and life," the two said on Twitter.

Thunberg has never sailed before, and before setting sail Wednesday said she could not predict what the biggest challenge during the two-week voyage would be, but she was not afraid of being seasick.

The 18m-long yacht left a marina in the English port of Plymouth.

Day 2. 100 nautical miles west of Cape Finisterre. A very bumpy night but I slept surprisingly well. Some dolphins showed up and swam along the boat last night! pic.twitter.com/gsvs49BFJe — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 15, 2019

We are on our way!

Leaving Plymouth and heading for New York. Follow our journey here https://t.co/qJn5ShWQbB pic.twitter.com/U2Lbv3Xgzs — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 14, 2019

Related Story Teenage activist Greta Thunberg takes climate campaign to the high seas

Conditions on the yacht are spartan. Herrmann said there are no toilets, and only thin, tube-like bunks for beds.

In the US, Thunberg plans to attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as well as climate protests planned for Sept 20 and 27.

She will also visit Canada and Mexico before joining the annual UN climate change conference hosted by Chile in December.

Her father Svante Thunberg and filmmaker Nathan Grossman were also on board the 18m racing yacht.