CIA director Gina Haspel travels to Turkey for Khashoggi case: Source

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - CIA Director Gina Haspel is travelling to Turkey on Monday (Oct 22) to work on the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that he has "top intelligence people in Turkey", but did not provide any details.

Trump said he was still not satisfied with what he has heard from Saudi Arabia about the killing of Khashoggi, but did not want to lose investment from Riyadh.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, disappeared three weeks ago after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate, a reaction greeted sceptically by several Western governments, straining relations with the world's biggest oil exporter.

"I am not satisfied with what I've heard," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I don't want to lose all that investment that's been made in our country.

"But we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Trump made similar comments on Saturday about being unsatisfied with the Saudi response to the killing.