China says it hopes parties in Iran conflict can ‘meet each other halfway’

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking at a Security Council meeting on May 26 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

NEW YORK - China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on May 26 he hoped parties in the Iran conflict can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire and continue to meet each other halfway.

Iran said on May 26 that the United States had violated the ceasefire after the US conducted what it called defensive strikes in southern Iran, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiating a deal to halt the conflict could “take a few days”.

“We hope that the parties concerned can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire and continue to meet each other halfway, so that peace can return to the Middle East as early as possible,” Mr Wang told reporters at the United Nations in New York after chairing a meeting of the 15-member Security Council.

“As we have been saying, it takes more than one cold day to freeze three feet of ice, and long-standing issues cannot be resolved overnight,” Mr Wang added.

“However, every step forward in the negotiation brings more hope to peace, and one day earlier the conflict is ended means less civilian casualties.” REUTERS