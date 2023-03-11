China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - The surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties offers much for the United States to be intrigued about, including a possible path to rein in Teheran’s nuclear programme and a chance to cement a ceasefire in Yemen.

It also contains an element sure to make officials in Washington deeply uneasy - the role of China as peace broker in a region where the US has long wielded influence.

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between the Middle East rivals.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that while Washington was not directly involved, Saudi Arabia kept US officials informed of the talks with Iran.

Relations between the US and China have become highly contentious over issues ranging from trade to espionage, and increasingly the two powers compete for influence in parts of the world far from their own borders.

Mr Kirby appeared to downplay China’s involvement in Friday’s development, saying the White House believes internal and external pressure, including effective Saudi deterrence against attacks from Iran or its proxies, ultimately brought Teheran to the table.

But former senior US and UN official Jeffrey Feltman said China’s role, rather than the re-opening of embassies after six years, was the most significant aspect of the agreement.

“This will be interpreted - probably accurately - as a slap at the Biden administration and as evidence that China is the rising power,” said Mr Feltman, a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The agreement comes as Iran accelerates its nuclear programme after two years of failed US attempts to revive a 2015 deal that aimed to stop Teheran producing a nuclear bomb.

Those efforts have been complicated by a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities on protests and tough US sanctions on Teheran over accusations of human rights abuses.

Mr Brian Katulis, of the Middle East Institute, said that for the US and Israel the agreement offers a “new possible pathway” for reviving stalled talks on the Iran nuclear issue, with a potential partner in Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about Iran’s nuclear programme,” he said. “If this new opening between Iran and Saudi Arabia is going to be meaningful and impactful, it will have to address the concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme - otherwise the opening is just optics.”

Friday’s agreement also offers hope for more durable peace in Yemen, where a conflict sparked in 2014 has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A UN-brokered truce agreed last April has largely held, despite expiring in October without agreement between the parties to extend it.