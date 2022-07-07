Chicago July 4 shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says

WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS (REUTERS) - The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others at an Independence Day parade outside of Chicago admitted to authorities that he carried out the shooting, a prosecutor said on Wednesday (July 6) during the suspect's first court appearance.

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old suspect facing seven counts of first-degree murder, appeared at the bond hearing via a video link from jail, two days after the attack in Highland Park, Illinois.

Dressed in black and wearing shoulder length hair, Crimo was denied bail by Judge Theodore Potkonjak.

Ben Dillon, a county prosecutor, told the court that the suspect confessed to the July Fourth attack after he was apprehended.

There was no plea entered at the hearing. Crimo spoke only briefly to confirm that he did not have a lawyer.

A public defender was appointed to represent him.

"He does pose, in fact, a specific and present threat to the community," the judge said in ordering that Crimo remain jailed.

Highland Park is the latest American community forced to come to grips with a spasm of mass gun violence. Monday's bloodshed was the latest in a string of mass shootings that have renewed debate about US gun violence, including a May 24 attack in which 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

On May 14, 10 people were slain in a supermarket in a predominately Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York.

Authorities said on Tuesday that Crimo planned the Illinois attack for weeks before climbing up to his sniper's perch on a rooftop from an alley and firing more than 70 rounds using a semiautomatic rifle into parade spectators before making his getaway dressed in women's clothing and makeup to cover his facial tattoos.

At least seven people were killed and more than three dozen were hospitalised with gunshot wounds and other injuries after the shooting.

The suspect was arrested later on Monday when he was stopped by police at the wheel of his mother's car, which authorities said he had driven to Wisconsin and back to Illinois following the shooting.