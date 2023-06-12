Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US

WASHINGTON - The voice on the phone seemed frighteningly real – an American mother heard her daughter sobbing before a man took over and demanded a ransom.

But the girl was an artificial intelligence (AI) clone and the abduction was fake.

The biggest peril of AI, experts say, is its ability to demolish the boundaries between reality and fiction, handing cybercriminals a cheap and effective technology to propagate disinformation.

In a new breed of scams that has rattled US authorities, fraudsters are using strikingly convincing AI voice cloning tools – widely available online – to steal from people by impersonating family members.

“Help me, mom, please help me,” Ms Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona-based mother, heard a voice saying on the other end of the line.

Ms DeStefano was “100 per cent” convinced it was her 15-year-old daughter in deep distress while away on a skiing trip.

“It was never a question of who is this? It was completely her voice... it was the way she would have cried,” Ms DeStefano told a local television station in April.

“I never doubted for one second it was her.”

The scammer who took over the call, which came from a number unfamiliar to Ms DeStefano, demanded up to US$1 million (S$1.3 million)

The AI-powered ruse was over within minutes when Ms DeStefano established contact with her daughter.

But the terrifying case, now under police investigation, underscored the potential for cybercriminals to misuse AI clones.

Grandparent scam

“AI voice cloning, now almost indistinguishable from human speech, allows threat actors like scammers to extract information and funds from victims more effectively,” Mr Wasim Khaled, chief executive of Blackbird.AI, told AFP.

A simple Internet search yields a wide array of apps, many available for free, to create AI voices with a small sample – sometimes only a few seconds – of a person’s real voice that can be easily stolen from content posted online.

“With a small audio sample, an AI voice clone can be used to leave voicemails and voice texts. It can even be used as a live voice changer on phone calls,” Mr Khaled said.

“Scammers can employ different accents, genders, or even mimic the speech patterns of loved ones. (The technology) allows for the creation of convincing deep fakes.”