Straitstimes.com header logo

Britain to face ‘big tariff’ if it doesn’t drop tech tax, Trump says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump's comments come ahead of a visit by Britain’s head of state, King Charles, next week.

US President Donald Trump's comments come ahead of a visit by Britain’s head of state, King Charles, next week.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said the United States will retaliate with a “big tariff” if Britain continues to target companies like Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta with its technology tax.

The United Kingdom rolled out its 2 per cent digital services tax in 2020, a move that has been criticised by Mr Trump and his predecessor Democrat Joe Biden.

“If they don’t drop the tax, we’ll probably put a big tariff on the UK,” the president told reporters during a White House event.

His comments come ahead of a visit by Britain’s head of state, King Charles, next week.

Mr Trump said he believes the monarch could help repair the Washington’s relationship with the British, which has become strained in recent months. REUTERS

More on this topic
King Charles on US mission to bolster Britain’s special relationship with royalist Trump
Trump threatens to alter UK trade deal’s terms: Report
See more on

United States

Donald Trump

Britain

Tariffs

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.