Blinken holds talks with Wang Yi on Ukraine risks

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about Ukraine on Wednesday (Jan 26), highlighting global security and the economic risks that could stem from further Russian aggression, the US State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken... conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Global security and the economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine figured during the phone call, the department added.

Mr Wang said on Thursday that all parties involved in the Ukraine issue should remain calm and refrain from actions that stir tension and hype up the crisis.

“All parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiation,” Mr Wang said. “Russia’s reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously and resolved.”

In a nod to Moscow’s concerns about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance in Europe, Mr Wang added that “regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs”.

Global concerns are growing over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, as tens of thousands of Russian troops have been stationed at the border in recent weeks.

In response, the US and other Nato member states have been conducting intense diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, as well as providing military reinforcement to Ukraine.

The US and its Nato allies have said they are ready for any eventuality.

Russia, which has a troubled historical relationship with Ukraine, has fuelled an insurgency in the former Soviet republic’s east that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Russia that year also seized Crimea after the overthrow of a government in Kiev that had resisted efforts to move closer to Europe.

Moscow has denied planning to invade Ukraine.

The US earlier on Wednesday set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe.

Russia has demanded that the Nato pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine, a former Soviet state, from ever joining the alliance.

The US and its Nato allies reject that but say they are ready to discuss other topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures.

China often opposes “external interference” in how other countries are run. But it has been especially reluctant to speak out against its close strategic ally Russia, which is a fellow permanent member of the UN Security Council and often finds itself at loggerheads with the same western powers as China.

Meanwhile, Mr Wang also warned Washington to “stop interfering” in the Winter Olympics during the call with Mr Blinken. Beijing hopes to turn next week’s Games into a soft power triumph.

But the lead-up has been clouded by a US-led diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights record, particularly towards its Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

“The most urgent priority right now is that the US should stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Mr Wang said.

He added that Washington must also “stop playing with fire” on the Taiwan issue.