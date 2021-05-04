Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, his wife of 27 years, said on Monday (May 3) they are divorcing and will continue to work together at the massive philanthropic foundation the two built to improve global health, combat climate change and bolster US education.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the two said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

Mr Bill Gates is the world’s fourth-richest person.

Mrs Melinda Gates, a former Microsoft manager who married Mr Gates in 1994, has become an outspoken advocate on global health and equality for women in her role co-running the foundation.

The two were co-chairs and trustees of their non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which launched in 2000. The foundation currently has over US$51 billion (S$68 billion) in assets, according to a tax filing cited by CNBC.

The development comes two years after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he and his then wife, MacKenzie, were getting divorced.