Biden's woes loom over Mid-East trip that's all about oil

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Joe Biden will seek to salvage relations with Saudi Arabia in a trip to the Middle East that risks political embarrassment unless near-record petrol prices swiftly come back to earth.

The hope is that restoring relations with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a leader he decried as a "pariah" after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, will secure a boost in oil production and help ease pump prices battering Mr Biden's approval ratings at home.

A deal is far from a given. Mr Biden must avoid an embarrassing retrenchment on human rights that would further anger liberal Democrats. He finds himself hamstrung, with approval ratings at a near record-low ahead of November's midterm elections.

The trip's secondary objective is hardly easier: Aligning Israel with the Arab world as a buttress against Iran.

"We are clear eyed that the region remains full of challenges and threats," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday (July 11).

'Not just about oil'

But for Mr Biden, the biggest goal of the trip is convincing Persian Gulf countries - led by the Saudis - to increase oil production in a bid to combat prices at the pump.

White House officials have insisted that the trip's scope is far broader than a simple mission to boost oil output. They say the US will convey only a general view to the Saudis and Gulf allies that there should be greater supply in global markets, rather than detailing a specific number of barrels.

That insistence is intended to paper over two realities.

First, the White House does not want to acknowledge how the energy situation has forced Mr Biden's hand.

Second, Saudi Arabia does not want to appear to be acting unilaterally on production, upsetting the delicate diplomacy that has held the Opec+ cartel together through the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

From pariah to partner

Those familiar with West Wing dynamics acknowledge that the decision to consider Saudi Arabia more a partner than pariah was hastened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Russian troops amassed at the border late last year, Mr Biden's aides argued aggressively that the US should seek to repair ties with Riyadh, despite reservations voiced by both the President himself and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. One official described Russia's aggression as a paradigm-shifting event that changed the US perception of the kingdom.

Russia's invasion pushed the price for an average gallon of petrol for American drivers over US$5 (S$7) last month. The US is primed to release new consumer price index data on Wednesday that may show inflation rose to nearly 9 per cent last month from the same month a year earlier.

And voters are dismayed: 58 per cent of those surveyed in a new poll described the nation's economic conditions as "poor" and only one-third of voters approve of the President's job performance.