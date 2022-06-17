With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer.

US drivers are embarking on summer vacations with petrol prices averaging more than US$5 a gallon (S$1.83 a litre) for the first time ever.

And rising oil and natural gas prices are helping to boost inflation to the highest level in four decades, driving up prices for food, electricity and housing.

Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

"It's like kicking them while they're down," said Ms Ellen Wald, an energy historian and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank.

The United States and Europe have already imposed a raft of measures targeting Russia's oil exports, the lifeblood of its economy and its war machine, including export controls, a US ban on Russian energy imports, a partial European Union ban on energy imports.

But the Biden administration is also mulling so-called secondary sanctions to ramp up the pressure. US officials, for example, are in talks with European and Asian allies about imposing potential price caps on purchases of Russian oil, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday (June 15).

Some officials believe price caps are among several methods that could deepen Russia's economic pain without spiking global oil markets further because only the revenues would be cut, not volumes of oil going to market.

"What is happening is less about how much Russian oil is going off the market, and more about Russia's declining oil profits as a result of being forced to sell at steep discounts," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters.

But stepping up economic warfare actions on Russia without boosting prices will not be easy. Russia, for example, could retaliate by holding oil from the market. That could immediately drive prices higher as the world's oil producers have very little spare capacity after years of under-investment in oil fields and refineries.

"Every time there is talk about sanctions, the price goes up," said Ms Wald. In late May, for example, global benchmark Brent crude rose to two-month highs of nearly US$124 a barrel after the EU backed a watered-down embargo on Russia's oil shipments.

Western sanctions are expected to steadily cut into Russia's crude exports next year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

But so far, Russia has been able to find new buyers by discounting its prices. India, for example, last month nearly tripled its Russian crude purchases, while China has also picked up more Russian barrels.