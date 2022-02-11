Biden to tap frozen funds for 9/11 victims, Afghan aid

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Joe Biden on Friday (Feb 11) will issue an executive order to shift the US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) in Afghan central bank assets frozen in the US banking system to compensate victims of the Sept 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and support aid efforts in Afghanistan, a person familiar with the matter said.

The order will direct US financial institutions to move Afghan central bank funds into a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, with the US seeking to tap US$3.5 billion for assistance to the Afghan people, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The other US$3.5 billion would remain in the US, pending ongoing litigation brought by the victims of the Sept 11 attacks.

The move is aimed at freeing up financial support to meet the the needs of the Afghan people without providing the Taliban access to the assets, the person said.

In the wake of its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the US has been working with the United Nations to ensure aid groups have the necessary liquidity to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The US in August froze nearly US$9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.

Besides just over US$7 billion in reserves held in the US, the rest is largely in Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, the person said.