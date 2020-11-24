Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said Monday (Nov 23) he no longer opposes government aid for Mr Joe Biden's transition team in his closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost the US election.

Mr Trump's tweet that the General Services Administration (GSA) should "do what needs to be done" came after the agency's head Emily Murphy said she was releasing the long-delayed assistance.

The GSA, an independent agency, informed Mr Biden, a Democrat, that his transition - leading up to a Jan 20 inauguration – could officially begin.

The move by the GSA means Mr Biden’s team will now have federal funds and an official office to conduct his transition over the next two months.

It also paves the way for Mr Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris to receive regular national security briefings that Mr Trump also gets.

Mr Trump has spent the last three weeks since the Nov 3 election claiming without any evidence that Biden's convincing victory was the result of fraud.

Ms Murphy, who denies acting under political pressure, has refused until now to release the standard package of aid that her agency manages to Mr Biden's incoming team.

Mr Biden’s team welcomed the decision, saying in a statement it will provide the incoming administration "with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power."

"Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies."

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

The decision frees up millions of dollars in financing to support the transition, as well as formally allows Mr Biden to coordinate with current government officials.

Ms Murphy, who had faced harsh criticism over her previous refusal to act, said in her letter to Mr Biden obtained by various US news outlets that "contrary to media reports and insinuations, my decision was not made out of fear or favouritism."

The step by her GSA is usually a routine one following a US presidential election, but Mr Trump’s continuing efforts to overturn the results of the vote and refusal to concede have complicated the process.