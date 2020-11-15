Trump tweets that Biden won US election, says vote was 'rigged'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump said Mr Joe Biden "won because the Election was Rigged", according to a post on Twitter on Sunday (Nov 15) morning.

It was the first time Mr Trump has apparently conceded the outcome of the Nov 3 election.

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" Mr Trump's tweet read.

In another tweet minutes later: "All of the mechanical "glitches" that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!"

Twitter flagged the posts to indicate that the claims about election fraud are disputed.

As recently as Saturday, Mr Trump had tweeted that "We will WIN!", railed against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia, and pushed debunked theories of voting-machine irregularities.

His campaign, attempting to take the election outcome to the courts, has suffered numerous setbacks.