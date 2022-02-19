Biden to extend US national emergency due to Covid-19 health risk

Mr Biden's step to extend the emergency comes even as a slew of local leaders in the US are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
9 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden said on Friday (Feb 18) the national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.

Mr Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from Covid-19 emphasised the need to respond to the pandemic with "the full capacity" of the federal government.

Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up US$50 billion (S$67.3 billion) in federal aid.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency," Mr Biden said in a letter on Friday to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate.

The letter was released by the White House.

The emergency would have been automatically terminated unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the president sent a notice to the Congress stating it is to continue beyond the anniversary date.

Mr Biden's step to extend the emergency comes even as a slew of local leaders in the United States are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

The governors of New York and Massachusetts announced last week that they would end certain mask mandates in their states, following similar moves by New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon.

US health officials said earlier this week they were preparing for the next phase of the pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline.

More On This Topic
US Covid-19 peak may be over but not the pain as deaths rise
Covid-19 funding is drying up, White House warns US lawmakers
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top