Biden set to unveil $1.77 billion more in arms and economic aid

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden said the US is sending Ukraine another US$1.3 billion (S$1.77 billion) in arms and economic aid, and that he'll ask Congress to authorise further assistance as Russia steps up its attacks in the country's east.

The money adds to US$2.4 billion in US aid already authorised for the fiscal year, much of it weaponry.

Of the new package, US$800 million will go toward arms.

Mr Biden also said no Russian-flagged ships would be allowed into US ports, following a move by European countries.

"We're in a critical window now of time where they're going to set the stage for the next phase of this war," Mr Biden said.

"And the United States and our allies and partners are moving as fast as possible to continue to provide Ukraine the weapons they need, the equipment their forces need to defend their nation."

Mr Biden last week announced a package of aid that he said provided "new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armoured personnel carriers", as well as the transfer of additional helicopters.

Before his remarks, Mr Biden met with Ukraine's Prime Minister, Mr Denys Shmyhal, at the White House.

More than half a dozen flights bearing US equipment will land in the Ukraine region "shortly", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

That includes long-range weapons Kyiv is expected to need as the war shifts to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Russia seeks to capture after its offensive on Kyiv failed.

"It requires different kinds of weapons to be more effective," Mr Biden said on Thursday.

He said the US will provide "dozens" of howitzers and 144,000 artillery shells.