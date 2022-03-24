US to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, donate S$1.36 billion for refugee aid

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The United States will welcome up to 100,000 people fleeing Russian violence in Ukraine, using a variety of legal pathways to allow them to enter the country, a senior Biden administration official said Thursday (March 24).

The US will also donate US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) to help European countries deal with the surge of migrants fleeing the war, the New York Times quoted a person familiar with the decision said.

The first official said that some of those allowed into the country will come as refugees, but the US will also permit others to seek parole status or immigrant on non-immigrant visas, without defining a timeline for the arrivals.

The official suggested people fleeing the conflict could come to the US over the course of several years.

The move comes as more than 10 million people in Ukraine have been forced from their homes and more than 3.4 million have fled the country, including 2 million who arrived in Poland.

US President Joe Biden is in Europe for a string of summit meetings, including with Nato and Group of Seven allies, focused on managing the crisis in Ukraine and deepening sanctions on Russia.

The official said the US is committed to protecting LGBTQ people and those with medical needs that have been disrupted by war, but added that the administration expects most of those who fled will want to stay in Europe, close to Ukraine and large Ukrainian populations with the hope of eventually returning home.