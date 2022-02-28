Biden sends former top defence officials to Taiwan in show of support

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden will send a delegation of former senior defence and security officials to Taiwan on Monday (Feb 28), a senior official of his administration said, a sign of support for the island regarded as a renegade Chinese province, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Mullen, a retired Navy admiral who served as the top US military officer under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, will be accompanied by Meghan O'Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser under Bush, and Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defence under Obama, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Two former National Security Council senior directors for Asia, Mike Green and Evan Medeiros, will also make the trip, which is intended to "demonstrate our continued robust support for Taiwan," the official told Reuters.

The delegation is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon and stay until Wednesday evening, during which time they plan to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and other senior officials.

Taiwan's presidential office confirmed the visit and meeting with Tsai, saying that its timing during the Ukraine crisis showed Taiwan-US ties were "rock solid".

The US official declined to say whether the timing of the visit was influenced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan said last week that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served under former President Donald Trump, would visit from March 2-5 and meet Tsai.

The Biden administration has declined to comment on Pompeo's visit, calling him a private citizen.

Referring to the delegation led by Mullen, the senior administration official said: "The selection of these five individuals sends an important signal about the bipartisan US commitment to Taiwan and its democracy, and demonstrates that the Biden administration's broader commitment to Taiwan remains rock solid".

The official added that Washington would regard "any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific."

"The United States will maintain the capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardise the security or the social or economic system of the people of Taiwan," the official said.