Biden says Putin at risk of personal sanctions over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden said he would consider personally sanctioning Mr Vladimir Putin if he orders an invasion of Ukraine, escalating the US effort to deter the Russian leader from war.

"Yes," Mr Biden said Tuesday (Jan 25) in Washington, in answer to a reporter's question about whether he could see Mr Putin facing US sanctions. "I would see that."

The US rarely levels sanctions directly against heads of state. But Mr Biden has threatened some of the most severe economic penalties the US and its allies can muster if Mr Putin orders more than 100,000 troops massed outside Ukraine to cross the country's border.

The Kremlin has denied any plans to invade but has demanded concessions from Nato, including a guarantee the alliance won't add Ukraine as a member or otherwise expand and a rollback of forces from former Soviet states.

As the US and Nato allies hold talks with Russia, Mr Biden's administration continues to brace for any potential invasion.

That has included threatening devastating sanctions on Russia, sending weapons, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine and preparing to dispatch 8,500 troops to Nato countries in Eastern Europe.

Biden has ruled out US or Nato troops entering Ukraine itself.

The scope of potential sanctions remains unclear. European Union members aren't in agreement with the US on how broadly to target the Russian economy.

Germany, for example, has pushed for an exemption for the energy sector if there is a move to block Russian banks from clearing US dollar transactions.

Mr Biden himself has acknowledged that some allies may disagree on retaliation if Mr Putin stops short of an invasion but orders other hostile acts, like cyber attacks or supporting militia groups.

"As I've said, there are going to be serious economic consequences if he moves," Mr Biden told reporters during a visit to a boutique in Washington. "If he were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world."

The impact of any sanctions that could be imposed on Mr Putin is unclear. The Russian leader's assets are a mystery, perhaps only known in piecemeal by some Western intelligence agencies.

More is believed to be known about Russian oligarchs and other people in Mr Putin's inner circle, and those individuals could be regarded as proxies for Mr Putin.