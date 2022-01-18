Global Affairs

War in Ukraine: A question of how and when Russia will strike

The next few weeks will be crucial in this face-off. There are many forms a Russian offensive can take.

Global Affairs Correspondent
It is still theoretically possible that Russia is engaging in a negotiating ploy to get the US and other Western governments worried enough about the prospect of war to offer Moscow more concessions. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
"We are very patient, but our patience is at an end." That was how Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov summed up the outcome of last week's intense round of diplomatic negotiations between his country and the West, a last-ditch effort to avert another war in Ukraine.

Of course, as someone who has been running Russia's foreign policy machinery for almost two decades, Mr Lavrov knows fully well that a bit of exaggeration, if applied at the right moment, can be conducive to a good result. So, there may be an element of manufactured drama in what the head of Russia's diplomacy is saying.

