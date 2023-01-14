Biden, Kishida tout more muscular Japanese military role

WASHINGTON = President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida touted Tokyo’s beefed-up military posture during White House talks on Friday as part of a deepening alliance to maintain stability in the increasingly tense Asia-Pacific.

Hosting Mr Kishida in the Oval Office, Mr Biden said the countries’ “shared democratic values are the source of our strength, the source of our alliance.”

He said they would be discussing “modernising our military alliance” and welcomed “Japan’s historic increase in defence spending and new national security strategy.”

“Let me be crystal clear: the United States is fully, thoroughly, completely committed to the alliance and more importantly to Japan’s defence,” Mr Biden said.

In December, Japan shook up its defence strategy with a pledge to increase spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027, adding more muscular capabilities in the face of a rising China and unpredictable, nuclear-armed North Korea.

“Japan and the United States are currently facing the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history,” Mr Kishida told Mr Biden.

The new Japanese defence posture will “ensure peace and prosperity in the region,” he said.

“Japan decided upon fundamentally reinforcing our defense capabilities, including possessing counterstrike capabilities,” he said. AFP