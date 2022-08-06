Biden feels well, still tests positive for Covid-19

President Joe Biden speaks virtually on a monitor during a meeting in Washington, on Aug 3, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
7 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for Covid-19, the White House physician said on Friday (Aug 5).

Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr Kevin O'Connor said in a memo.

"The president continues to feel very well. His cough has almost completely resolved. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear," O'Connor wrote.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time on July 21.

He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication from Pfizer Inc that is used to treat high-risk patients, such as older patients.

More On This Topic
Biden busts out of Covid-19 isolation with gym session
A Covid-19 tale of two US presidents
Related Stories
G-20 has key leadership role in tackling issues like pandemic response, climate change: Lawrence Wong
China Covid-19 cases climb in new risk to economic activity
Australia reinstates Covid-19 quarantine pay amid fresh Omicron wave
Covid-19 pandemic has led to Japan's quiet work-from-home revolution
Some Beijing residents asked to wear Covid-19 monitoring bracelets, sparking outcry
Japan warns of Covid-19 surge, PM to give news conference

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top