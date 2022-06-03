Biden demands strong gun measures, says lawmakers can't fail Americans again

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Declaring "Enough, enough!" US President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 2) urged Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other sensible gun control measures to address a string of mass shootings that have struck the United States.

Speaking from the White House, in a speech broadcast live on primetime TV, Biden asked a country stunned by the recent shootings of school children in Texas, at a medical building in Oklahoma and at a Buffalo, New York, grocery story how much it would take.

"For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" he asked.

The president, a Democrat, called for a number of measures that have historically been blocked by Republicans in Congress, including raising the age at which adults can buy guns and repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their weapons.

"We can't fail the American people again," Biden said, pressing Republicans to allow bills including gun control measures to come up for a vote.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.”

But he acknowledged that Congress is unlikely to ban the weapons, adding: “We should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21, strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red-flag laws, repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability, address the mental health crisis deepening the trauma of gun violence.”

Recalling recent meetings with families of shooting victims in Texas and Buffalo, Biden said, “They had one message for all of us: Do something. Just do something. For God’s sake, do something.”

The United States, which has a higher rate of gun deaths than any other wealthy nation, has been shaken in recent weeks by the high-profile mass shootings at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 children, and a medical building in Oklahoma.

Gun safety advocates have pushed Biden to take stronger measures on his own to curb gun violence, but the White House wants Congress to pass legislation that would have more lasting impact than any presidential order.

A US House of Representatives committee on Thursday was working on a Bill aimed at toughening national gun laws, though the measure has little chance of passing the Senate.

Biden's evening address was aimed at putting further pressure on lawmakers and keeping the issue at the forefront of voters' minds. He has made only a handful of evening speeches from the White House during his term, including one on the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and one about the Texas shooting last week.

More than 18,000 people have died from gun violence in the United States in 2022, including through homicide and suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.