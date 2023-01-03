Bankman-Fried’s not guilty plea sets up path to fraud trial

NEW YORK – Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s plan to plead not guilty to criminal charges will lay the foundation for one of the most high-profile white-collar fraud trials in recent years.

While the plea, which will likely be entered on Tuesday, was not unexpected, it buys the 30-year-old more time, legal experts say.

Bankman-Fried will get a better idea of the evidence prosecutors have against him and plan his next move – negotiate or fight.

The plea puts the case on track for a lengthy trial, which could span several weeks and not start for at least a year.

“All the machinations of getting to trial will start rolling after the arraignment,” Dr Andrew Jennings, a law professor and former white-collar defence attorney, said. “But it doesn’t mean the government and Bankman-Fried can’t negotiate a plea.”

Bankman-Fried is expected to travel from his parents’ house in California to New York to appear in a US district court at 2pm on Tuesday. He plans to enter pleas of not guilty to eight charges, including wire fraud and campaign finance violations.

Dr Jennings, now a professor at Brooklyn Law School, said Bankman-Fried would likely be considering whether he could and should negotiate a plea bargain.

In that case, prosecutors may be willing to budge on what sentencing recommendations – the time they believe Bankman-Fried should spend in prison – they submit to a judge, or drop one or more charges.

“Even if you have a strong evidential case going to trial, it does carry some risks,” Dr Jennings said. “If the case is going to take weeks, it does take a very serious commitment of government resources. So the government, in general, is always open to reaching some agreement if it avoids the cost of trial.”

Pleading not guilty also opens up discovery channels. Bankman-Fried and his legal team, led by defence attorney Mark S. Cohen, will get a better insight into what evidence prosecutors have, including any exculpatory material.

US Attorney Damian Williams previously revealed that the government had spoken to dozens of FTX employees and had tens of thousands of pages of material, including e-mails, financial statements and Signal messages.

The government’s star witnesses are some of Bankman-Fried’s closest associates – former Alameda Research chief executive Caroline Ellison and FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang.

They have pleaded guilty to fraud charges in cooperation agreements carved out with the government while Bankman-Fried was still in the Bahamas.

While negotiating a plea is one thing, Bankman-Fried’s overall value as cooperator is somewhat diminished by the fact he is at the top of the FTX hierarchy.

Even if Bankman-Fried wanted to cooperate, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) would agree to do so only if he brought substantial value, defence attorney Tim Howard, a former SDNY prosecutor, said.

“SDNY does not like to cooperate down, and Bankman-Fried is likely at the top of their pyramid, so it’s unlikely.”

Only a fraction of criminal cases in the US end up going to trial.

The FTX founder was arrested in the Bahamas on Dec 12 after US prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of spearheading a years-long fraud through the cryptocurrency exchange.