As US Covid-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Rising Covid-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315 per cent jump over the past four weeks, US health officials said on Tuesday (May 17).

The increase in US cases and hospitalisations is starting to affect recommendations on behaviour, with New York City, the nation's most populous city, advising stricter mask usage but stopping short of new mandates. Apple has scrapped return to office plans.

"Increasingly, we'll see this virus hit people who are substantially older, frail, have underlying illnesses, or are distinctly immunocompromised," said Dr William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville.

"But we now have better treatments and many of those people will leave the hospital vertically rather than horizontally."

The United States is averaging nearly 97,000 new cases a day, up from about 73,000 a week ago, according to a Reuters tally. Cases have been gradually rising since hitting a recent low of 30,000 new infections a day in late March.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday estimated that about half of infections last week were from the BA.2.12.1 sublineage of the Omicron variant, which has been on the rise since mid-April and is already the dominant strain along much of the East Coast.

"The other thing that's going on is that we're providing the opportunity for spread; we've taken off our masks, we're going back to group activities both in business and for recreation," said Dr Schaffner.

"Going forward, we will have to figure out when is the impact of this virus sufficient such that we might have to start putting our masks back on and doing more social distancing. That sort of discussion is going on in New York right about now," he added.

New York City raised its Covid-19 alert level to high on Tuesday with its health department strongly advising wearing masks in all public indoor settings for everyone and in crowded outdoor settings for those older than 65 or at high risk.

Based on population, the US Northeast has seen the greatest rise in new cases in the last seven days, led by Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

There are currently nearly 20,000 people hospitalised across the country, up from 16,500 last week, according to a Reuters tally. Hospitalisations have also been steadily rising from a recent low of 12,000 in mid-April.

Based on population, the states with the most hospitalizations are Maine, New York and Delaware.

Deaths, a lagging indicator, have held fairly steady at a daily average between of 300 to 500. Covid-19 has killed more than a million U.S. residents since the start of the pandemic.