A third of US Covid-19 cases now caused by BA.2 Omicron sub-variant

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - About one-in-three Covid-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus, according to government data on Tuesday (March 22) that also showed overall infections still declining from January's record highs.

Despite the rise of the extremely contagious sub-variant also seen in other countries, US health experts say a major wave of new infections appears unlikely.

US Covid-19 infections have receded sharply since January, although a resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe have raised concerns that one will follow in the US given previous patterns during the two years of the pandemic.

In the Northeast, including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, Omicron BA.2 now makes up more than half the cases, according to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It accounted for 35 per cent of US infections for the week ending March 19, the CDC said.

That compares with 22.3 per cent for the week ending March 12, which was revised down from 23.1 per cent, according to a CDC model that estimates proportions of circulating variants.

Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said at a Washington Post event on Tuesday that he does not believe there will be a major surge soon, "unless something changes dramatically".

Still, Dr Fauci noted that cases in the US generally lag around three weeks behind Britain, "so if we are going to see an uptick, we should start seeing it within the next week or so".

Dr Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of division of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital, said there was no evidence yet that the rise of BA.2 is pointing to an increase in cases.

"I think the one concern and where people need to remain vigilant is that as we have relaxed many restrictions around masking and gathering, there is a potential opportunity for BA.2 or any variant to gain a foothold," Dr Kuritzkes said.

The sub-variant is more transmissible than the Omicron BA.1 variant that caused the massive winter surge, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

It does not appear to cause more severe disease, however, and early data showed that infection with BA.1 offers strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, the WHO said.

As of March 19, the seven-day moving average of US Covid-19 cases was 27,747, down nearly 18 per cent from a week earlier.

Most of the country is considered to be in low Covid-19 transmission, according to new CDC guidelines introduced last month that emphasised hospital capacity over case counts. And most people were advised they no longer need to wear masks indoors.