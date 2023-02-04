Arctic blast grips US north-east, bringing frostbite-threatening temperatures

WORCESTER, United States - A powerful Arctic blast swept into the US north-east on Friday, pushing temperatures to perilously low levels across the region.

This includes New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, where the wind chill dropped to -76 deg C, said forecasters.

Wind-chill warnings were posted for most of New York state and all six New England states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

The region is home to some 16 million people.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the deep freeze would be relatively short-lived.

But the combination of numbing cold and biting winds gripping the north-east would pose life-threatening conditions well into Saturday.

Schools in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, New England’s two largest cities, were among those closed on Friday over concerns about the risk of hypothermia and frostbite for children walking to school or waiting for buses.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a state of emergency through Sunday and opened warming centres to help the city’s 650,000-plus residents cope with what the NWS has warned was shaping up to be a “once-in-a-generation” cold front.

The bitter cold forced a rare closing of a floating museum that presents a daily re-enactment of the 1773 Boston Tea Party, when a band of colonists disguised as Native Americans tossed crates of tea taxed by the king into Boston Harbor in protest.

“It’s too cold for that, we’re closed,” a receptionist at the museum said on Friday.

Early on Friday, the Arctic surge flowing into the United States from eastern Canada was centred over the US Plains, weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said.

Kabetogama, Minnesota, near the Ontario border, was America’s coldest spot at 1pm local time, with a temperature of -39.5 deg C.

Sub-freezing, blustery conditions spread eastward through the day, sending wind-chill factors - measuring the combined effect of wind and cold on the body - plunging into the -40s deg C across much of Maine, NWS meteorologist Brian Hurley said.