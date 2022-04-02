Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form union

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in New York City have voted to form the first union at the second-largest US private employer, a victory for the new, independent union that adds to recent success by labour activists pushing into new industries.

Employees at the online retailer's fulfillment centre in the borough of Staten Island, known as JFK8, secured a majority by voting 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the Amazon Labour Union (ALU), or about 55 per cent in favour, according to a count released on Friday (April 1) by the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB).

The vote represented a victory for US organised labour and a milestone for labour advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labour practices a threat to workers.

"We're disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees," the company said in a statement.

It added that it is evaluating options including filing objections based on inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB.

The NLRB said Amazon has until April 8 to file any objections to the election.

Assuming the vote clears any objections and the union is certified by the NLRB as representing employees, union negotiators would still have to bargain with Amazon in order to deliver on expectations of better compensation and working conditions.

Geebah Sando, a package sorter who voted for the union after working more than two years at JFK8, said he was thrilled.

"With the union together, we are united," Sando said, adding that the labour group could help workers advocate for better pay, break and vacation time.

Union organiser Christian Smalls, dressed all in Amazon Labour Union red, raised a hand in victory after the win. ALU members popped champagne in celebration as Smalls and other officials exited the NLRB offices following the count.

Many doubted Smalls when he announced plans to unionise JFK8 last year, but he set up a tent outside the warehouse while supporters in the building touted how a union could demand higher wages, safer conditions and job security.

Dan Cornfield, a labour expert and professor of sociology at Vanderbilt University, called the vote a "momentous victory for working people who are doing homegrown union organising."