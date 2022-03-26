Mandatory meetings reveal Amazon's approach to resisting unions

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - On the Staten Island borough of New York City, Amazon supervisors often refer to them as "training". At an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, supervisors refer to them ambiguously as "meetings". Amazon says they are officially "small group meetings".

Whatever Amazon calls them, the anti-union sessions that the company has held for employees this year have been part of an effort to fend off unions in two contentious elections.

Staten Island employees will vote Friday (March 25) to Wednesday at their warehouse on whether to join the Amazon Labour Union, an independent union led by current and former workers. The National Labour Relations Board will announce the results in the days that follow.

Employees at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Ballots in the mail-in election, which the labour board sent out in early February, are due Friday and will be counted shortly after.

A union win at either facility - each employs more than 5,000 workers - would be the first in Amazon's history in the United States and would almost certainly alter the labour model that makes same-day delivery possible. But the odds for the unions remain long.

The Amazon Labour Union qualified for the Staten Island election only on its second try, after failing to sign up the 30 per cent of employees it needed in its initial petition to the NLRB. Organisers typically seek to sign up a majority of eligible workers before filing for an election because attrition is common once a union campaign begins.

The retail workers union is on its second election at the Amazon warehouse in Alabama, having lost by a more than 2-1 ratio last year. The labour board later ordered a revote after it concluded that Amazon had violated election rules, but unions tend to lose in so-called rerun elections.

Union supporters at both warehouses say they want to increase pay, improve health and safety conditions and receive more humane treatment from supervisors.

"I went to the bathroom and had two managers hunting me down to see where we were," said Ms Michelle Valentin Nieves, an employee on Staten Island. "I feel like we're in the Twilight Zone."

Amazon has used the regular meetings, which typically include a few dozen employees and last roughly 30 minutes, to create a false impression of what unionising would entail, union supporters said.

In a video message played for workers at a recent meeting on Staten Island, the company said of the union: "From their Twitter handle to their chants, their answer to most things is they should shut down Amazon. How would that solve anything?"

Amazon says that deciding whether or not to unionise is up to employees and that the mandatory meetings are intended to educate workers about what a union could mean for them. The company cites its competitive pay - just under US$16 (S$22) per hour for a full-time entry-level worker in Alabama and over US$18 per hour on Staten Island - and benefits, which include health care benefits for full-time employees as soon as they join the company.

"We are committed to creating an environment where our employees can thrive and feel appreciated and respected," said Ms Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesman, adding that the company spent US$300 million on safety projects in 2021.