Accuser of Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh wants FBI probe before she will testify, says lawyer

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A woman who has accused US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago wants her allegations to be investigated by the FBI before she appears at a US Senate hearing, one of her lawyers said on Tuesday (Sept 18).

Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California, has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 when they were both high school students, allegations Kavanaugh has called "completely false".

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is overseeing the nomination, had called a hearing for Monday to look into the allegations.

"Nothing of substance and nothing legitimate can happen by Monday," Lisa Banks, an attorney for Ford, told CNN.