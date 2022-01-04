A timeline of the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - A US jury on Monday (Jan 3) found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts.

Holmes, 37, was accused of defrauding investors and patients with her claims of revolutionising lab testing with a machine that used a single drop of blood. She pleaded not guilty.

Here is a timeline of key events leading up to the verdict.

2003 - Holmes founds Theranos, then called Real-Time Cures, after dropping out of Stanford University. Then only 19 years old, Holmes aimed to revolutionise diagnostic testing.

2004 - The nascent company raises more than US$6 million (S$8.1 million) in funding, reaching a valuation of US$30 million.

2009 - Holmes' then-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani joins Theranos as chief operating officer.

2010 - Theranos raises a further US$45 million in funding, reaching a valuation of US$1 billion.

2011 - Theranos begins attracting high-profile board members, including two former US secretaries of state, George Shultz and Henry Kissinger.

2012 - The company moves to the former Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

2013 - Theranos begins promoting its technology, claiming to be able to run a wide range of tests on a single drop of blood using a machine called the Edison, and enters into a partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

2014 - Having raised more than US$400 million, Theranos is valued at more than US$9 billion. Holmes is recognised by Forbes as a billionaire, thanks to her stake in the company.

Feb 2015 - An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association criticises Theranos for failing to publish any of its research in peer-reviewed journals.

July 2015 - Theranos wins US Food and Drug Administration approval for a test to detect the herpes simplex 1 virus.

Oct 2015 - The Wall Street Journal reports that Theranos uses its technology for only a small number of its tests, and that employees doubt their accuracy. The FDA subsequently releases a finding that the company used unapproved devices for tests.